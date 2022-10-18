Betty Rivers Bellairs, of Covington, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 93. Mrs. Bellairs attended the University of Georgia, where she obtained a master’s degree in social work and was the first graduate in the program. She was an avid Bulldogs fan and traveled near and far for games. In 2006, she was named the R.O. Arnold Award winner for her work with the Newton County Humane Society and the Newton County Animal Shelter. Mrs. Bellairs was a pioneer in establishing the Newton County Humane Society and widely credited as being one of the key influences for the shelter’s existence. She served as the Newton County Humane Society chairwoman for many years after its creation. Mrs. Bellairs further contributed to animal rescue and care through hosting the Mutt Show on the square in Covington each year. In addition, she worked tirelessly for the needy, elderly, and at-risk youth of Newton County through community outreach programs and civic organizations. Mrs. Bellairs loved her Sunday School “Seekers” and led them for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Bellairs; and parents, George Emory and Sally Lee Rivers.



She is survived by her sister, Marianne Brown; first cousins, Kay and Dick Fellers, Gary and Carol Dixon; second cousin, Sharon and Bo Brownlow; third cousin; Claudia Brownlow; and dear friend, Andrea Usry. Special thanks to Alicia, Jackie, and Linda, who devoted their love and kindness to Betty along with the staff of the Oaks and Southern Grace Hospice.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Bellairs will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, in Covington, with Pastor Mark Burgess and Pastor Royeese Stowe, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church one hour prior to her service from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covington Humane Society, 210 Lower River Road, Covington, Georgia 30016, and Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, Georgia 30014.

