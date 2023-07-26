The family of Betty Neal Johnson of Covington, GA sadly inform the community of her passing this past Tuesday evening, July 18, 2023.

“…no way could I have ever made it through this life without the love, guidance, presence, promises and comfort of my Heavenly Father.”

At 91 years of age, you could say she lived a long and fruitful life. And now she has the comfort of Everlasting Life. But the family still feels her absence, and the anguish of their loss.

Betty is survived by her children, Jeff and Laurie Bailey of John’s Island, SC, David and Bonnie Bailey of Covington, GA, and Laura and Phillip Gregory of Snellville, GA.

The grandchildren and families that she leaves behind are Seth Bailey (sp. Jana, d. Mabel), Ian Bailey (sp. Kati), Serah Nock (d. Skylar, s. Trey), Eric Murphy and family, Matthew Murphy, and Taylor Gregory.

Born June 8, 1932 in Wilmington, NC, Betty was the youngest of 8 children of her beloved parents, Jesse and Geneva Neal.

A resident of Covington for over 60 years, Betty raised her 3 children here. They enjoyed all the benefits of small-town living including playing ball, piano lessons, scouting, church youth choir and more! She was a very much engaged and involved mom.

Her funeral service was held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Highpoint Baptist Church (where she served as Church Secretary for 9 years), with Rev. Tom McElhaney officiating. Interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the church one hour prior to her service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Betty’s family.



