Betty Montez (Rogers) Philippus of Covington passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Mrs. Philippus was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church where she sang in the Young at Heart Choir. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed shopping, and most of all, eating at her favorite restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, every Friday morning with her friends. Mrs. Philippus loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Philippus; parents, J.W. and Lucy Rogers; sister, Bobbye Ceil O’Kelley; and brother, Don Rogers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Shirlene Philippus, Stacy and Vicki Philippus; grandchildren, Joe and Michelle Philippus, Julie and Jeremy Troughton, Matthew and Raina Philippus, Mitch and Megan Philippus; great-grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Haley Jane Philippus, Brooks Philippus, and Michaela Philippus as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private Graveside Service for Mrs. Philippus will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 699 American Legion Road, NE, in Conyers with Rev. Wayne Rickard officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Christian Learning Center, 141 Alcova Drive, Social Circle, GA 30025.

