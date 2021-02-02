Mrs. Betty Jo Bates Marks, age 88, of Mansfield passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born June 8, 1932 in Mansfield to Tom and Annie Mae Jones Bates who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Marks graduated from Newton County High School, and Mississippi College. She was a teacher for 32 years and retired from Newton County School System after teaching at Ficquett Elementary and Sharp Middle School. Mrs. Marks enjoyed gardening, going to the movies, and was an avid reader. She was Methodist by faith and a longtime member of Mansfield United Methodist Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Marks, and her sisters, Annie Day, Eloise Harris, and Jerry Watson.

Mrs. Marks is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Angie Marks of Mansfield, her daughter Mandy Marks, her grandchildren, Karen Ballard (Sam), Rachel Floyd (Tyler), and James Marks (Trisha). She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Ian, Ivy, Isaac, Beau, and Jasper, her sister Tommie Ray of Covington and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

The family regrets that due to the Covid 19/ Pandemic the services must be private. The family plans to honor Mrs. Marks with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers those desiring my make contributions to Mansfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 190, Mansfield, GA 30055. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of a mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.