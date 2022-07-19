Betty Jean (Fuller) Taylor, of Social Circle, formerly of Conyers, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at the age of 82. Mrs. Taylor grew up in Rockdale County and was a 1958 graduate of Rockdale County High School. She was a member of Honey Creek Baptist Church where she was baptized and served as a pianist for several years. Mrs. Taylor retired as a caregiver from Nightingale Services of Watkinsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edwards; daughter, Betty Ann Lester Formo; grandson, David Formo; parents, Dewey Aaron and Gladys Cornelia Fuller.



Survivors include her daughter, Toni Edge (Jody); son, Joe B. Lester, Jr.; grandchildren, Angel Felton, Erik Formo, Daphane Taylor, Alexis Edge, Macen Edge, Starla Lester, Haley Lester; and sister, Brenda Johnson (Johnny).

A Private Service for Mrs. Taylor will be held at Memory Chapel Mausoleum, in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Todd Sweat officiating.

