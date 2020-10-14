Betty Jane Robinson Beam, of Covington, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 96. In 1971, Mrs. Beam moved to Newton County and became a vibrant member of her newly adopted hometown – a community where she would live, work, and play. She retired from Covington Molding after 13 years of loyal service and was a much-loved member of Mansfield Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended worship and was actively involved in the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Beam’s hobbies of cake baking and decorating and painting folk art reflected her creative nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Beam; son, Terry L. Waid; and parents, Paul T. and Lena F. (Bassler) Robinson.

Mrs. Beam’s memory will always remain in the hearts of her beloved family, especially her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry P. and Patricia Waid; brother and sister-in-law, Carl P. and Katherine Robinson; four grandchildren; as well as five great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Beam was held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Jeff Perkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mansfield Baptist Church, Attn: Joy Sunday School Class, 101 Woodlawn Road, Mansfield, GA 30055.

