Betty Ann Marler Bledsoe, 83 of Social Circle, GA passed away on October 3, 2023 after after a brief illness. Her children were with her until her last moments.

Betty, also known as Betty Ann to her classmates and family, was born on 1/17/1940 in New York. As a Navy Brat, Betty lived in multiple places such as Japan, Key West, FL and Saint Simon’s Island, GA.

Betty attended Glynn Academy in Brunswick GA were she met the love of her life - her Navy man - and married upon her graduation in 1958. They shared a love and talent for organic gardening as they moved to Newton County, GA and created their own “Victory Garden” always having an abundance of crops. Betty was extremely creative whether it be turning pottery or painting with multiple mediums. Many of her creations are still adorning her walls throughout her family home.

She had a passion for animals with several beloved sled dogs and dachunds over the years and loved visits from her grand dogs whenever possible.

Betty was passionate and committed to her civic duties. She could frequently be seen at the County Commissioners’ meetings representing the interests of the citizens and their love of the rural life. She was extremely in tune to the impacts and needs of the citizens of Newton County. She was also active on the Board of the local library and enjoyed her years as a member of Luther Hayes Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, GA.

She is survived by her son Robert Bradford Bledsoe “Brad” (Lori), daughter Rebecca Gayle Bledsoe Specht (Arthur), Sister Maureen Traeger (Billy), brother-in-law Lee Bledsoe (Debbie), grandchildren Bradley Trey Bledsoe, Chelsie Linae Bledsoe Johnson (Braden), Christa Waterman Gill (Mitch), Jamie Waterman and Samantha Specht, and many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Janosik Marler and Robert Luther Marler of Demopolis Alabama, Sister Laverne Abrams (Melvin) and beloved husband of 62 years Troy Arthur Bledsoe.

There will be no formal service per her wishes. The family will privately scatter her ashes along with Troy’s at St. Simon’s Island where the two met. If anyone is inspired to donate, Betty and Troy both supported the Wounded Warriors Project and the Luther Hayes Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.