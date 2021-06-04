Betty Aileen Walden Owens

Betty Aileen Walden Owens passed away on May 30, 2021. She was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Conyers, to Sam and Gillie Mae Walden. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Melvin, Franklin, Howard, Winston, and John, and her husband, Eukly. She is survived by her sister, Mae Arnold and children Bennie and Linda Owens, Ronnie and Patricia Owens, Pam and Steve Ritchie, Johnny and Suzanne Owens, and Mark Owens, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent her life caring for others and sharing the love of Christ with everyone she came in contact with. Her legacy of faith will be left for those who knew and loved her.

Funeral was held at Christ Cornerstone Church, 1020 Oak Hill Road in Covington, on June 3. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following. A private internment will be held on Friday, June 4 at Hour of Deliverance Campground.