Barry O. Richardson, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 76. Mr. Richardson proudly served in the United States Navy during the end of the Vietnam era. He attended Lake Oconee Community Church. Mr. Richardson was the president of Boiler & Steam Performance, which has been in operation since 1989. Born in Lithonia, he lived in Covington for over 20 years and resided on Lake Oconee. Mr. Richardson was a member of the Board of Directors for St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital. Additionally, he was active in the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and heavily involved with several other civil organizations in Greene County. Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Oliver and Mildred Clarice Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Richardson; son, Josh Richardson (Audrea); daughters, Tanya Rowell (Mark), Jill Feeney (David), Donna Mares, Shirley Ann Moore (Marty), Teresa K. Crocker (Robert Nault); 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Lurene Emerick (Sammy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Mr. Richardson will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, 2:00P.M., at The Baptist Tabernacle, 10119 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Todd Sweat and Pastor Jeff Hegwood officiating and entombment following in Memory Chapel Mausoleum in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, on Friday, February3, from 6:00 –8:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital, Attn: Administration, 5401 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642. Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.