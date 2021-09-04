Barbara Ward, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 74. Mrs. Ward, affectionately known as “Nanny Fanny”, loved her family dearly and shared a special bond with each of her grandchildren and adored rocking and singing to each of them as babies. Everyone was welcome at her house and there were always lessons to be learned sitting with her on the front porch. Mrs. Ward was an excellent cook - even her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were better made by her, and her candy jar was always full. She loved her husband, James like no other and their life together was a true love story. Mrs. Ward was such an amazing person and loved by so many. She was one of a kind! Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her Mother, Amy Sue Bartlett; Father, Robert Lee Ellis; and brothers, Ricky Ellis, Wayne Ellis.



Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, James Robert Ward; daughter, Susan Sheffield (Randy); son, Michael Frix (Geneva) grandchildren, Shelley Baza (Jesse), David Cronan (Ashley), Jami Rogers (Bo), Katie Shepard (Stephen), Vanessa Awtry (Jay), Austin Frix; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Danny Ellis (Gayla); as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Ward was held Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Dave Nelson officiating and interment followed in Macedonia Baptist Cemetery, in Oxford.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.