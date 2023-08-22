Barbara Connell

Barbara Lam Connell of Walton County passed away early on August 19th, 2023 at home with her loved ones around her.

Barbara was born on September 1, 1933, to Sidney Clarence and Louise Lam in Atlanta, Ga. After Barbara graduated from Grady high school in 1952.

After high school Barbara held a job as a Covington Policewoman and later spent most of her career working for AT&T until she retired.

In 1953 Barbara met Jackson Connell through her best friend Patsy and Jack’s brother Bobby. Barbara and Jack were married for 70 years and had 4 sons, Keith, Steve, David and Tommy.

While living in Covington, Barbara and Jack were members of High Point Baptist Church. Upon moving to Walton County, they continued their love of God at Summit Baptist Church.

Barbara was a strong-willed woman who loved her family and loved to spread the love of God to all who would listen. Being part of the women’s ministry at her church was very important to her. Later in life when she couldn’t leave the house to go to church, she continued to share her love of God through hundreds of blankets she crocheted for her family, church family and their extended families. Each blanket always included a letter from Barbara with the gospel.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her sister Sandra Selby and her son Steven and Patty Connell. She is survived by her husband Jackson Connell, her siblings Betty Mann and Ralph and Linda Lam. Her children Keith Connell, David and Riza Connell, Thomas and Sharon Connell. Grandchildren Jessica and Travis, Steven, William, Phillip and Kelly, Michael, Sarah, Daniel and Marybeth, Hannah, Benjamin and Esveidy, Matthew and Elizabeth and Ezra.

Barbara’s legacy will live on forever through her large family including 12 grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-grandchild.

Viewing will be held on August 26, 2023 2:00pm

Services will be held directly after her viewing at 3:00 pm

Viewing and Services will be at Summit Baptist Church, 3080 SR-81 Loganville, GA

Internment will take place at Eternal Hills 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, Ga.

Barbara’s family is asking anyone that was gifted a crocheted blanket if possible to please bring it with you to the church on August 26. Please place the blanket on the back of the pew where you are sitting during the services. Let’s wrap ourselves in her gifts of love while we say goodbye.

Flowers can be sent to Eternal Hills (770-972-3155) by Friday or Covington Flower Shop (Faydean 770-786-7442) will be delivering flowers on Saturday directly to Summit Baptist.