Aubary James Tinsley, Jr. son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Arbie (Buddy) and Hattie Tinsley was born July 30, 1938, in Covington.



Aubary received his education through the Newton County School System. He was a self-employed landscaper where he worked dutifully. In his leisure, Aubary enjoyed hunting.

On June 28, 2021, God called him home to eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Arbie (Hattie-Bell) Tinsley; brothers, Mr. Charlie James Tinsley and Mr. Paul Edward Tinsley; sisters Mrs. Wylena Tinsley Belcher and Mrs. Annie Ruth Bell.

He is survived by his devoted brother, Mr. Kenneth Tinsley, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and a dedicated friend, Ms. Debbie Hale.

Services were held Thursday, July 1, at Lawnwood Memorial Park.