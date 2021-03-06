Arenda (Piper) Ramsey died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after a brief illness. A devoted wife, sister and aunt, she was a tireless advocate for young people, the elderly, and her family. Born on September 3, 1943, Arenda Inez Piper was the first child of Rev. Leon and Mrs. Inez Piper. In time, she would be the older sister to two brothers, Leon Jr. and Mark, both of whom she loved and cherished. After high school and secretarial school, she worked at the General Motors Plant at Lakewood, where she met Robert “Bob” Ramsey. They were married on June 10, 1967, and lived in Stone Mountain, and Hartwell for nearly 50 years before he preceded her in death in January 2018.

As a loyal GM employee, she always earned the trust and admiration of her co-workers. She turned out of the lights at the Lakewood plant, and finished her career at the Doraville plant.

During their marriage, they shared a love of travel – both car trips to national parks here in the United States, and cruises to exotic destinations around the world. She decorated her home with many beautiful photographs that Bob took on their travels. They often traveled with friends and shared many delightful memories with them.

A devoted aunt to her seven nieces and nephews, she made birthday cakes, sewed Homecoming dresses, hid hundreds of Easter eggs, and created many cherished memories with each of them. She was fortunate enough to dance at each of their weddings and celebrate the birth of her great nieces and nephews. Handcrafted with love and great attention to detail, she made wedding quilts for her nieces and nephews, and ones for the nursery of many of her great nieces and nephews. She worked to provide blankets and quilts to young mothers, who may not have had them otherwise, and countless lap quilts for the elderly that she also championed.

A long-time member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church, she volunteered with the youth program, and spent countless hours in support of her Sunday School class and its members. In Hartwell, GA, she dedicated her time and attention to the young preschoolers, volunteering as the preschool librarian for the First Baptist Church of Hartwell. She would lovingly and painstakingly select books for the young children, organized the library, and new additions to its collection.

For years, she cared for her elderly aunts and uncles, taking them special treats and gifts as they aged, but also checking on them often to make sure they were able to age at home and with as much dignity as possible. She was a frequent volunteer at area nursing homes, taking arts and crafts, snacks, and activities to local residents, always caring deeply for those marginalized, and often forgotten members of society. A woman of great faith, she was always very practical in her application of God’s love for others, and one who lived out the gospel message by being the hands and feet of God to those who needed help.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Ramsey, her parents Rev. Leon and Inez Piper and her brother, Mark, and is survived by her brother Leon and sister-in-law Hedy Piper, and her nieces and nephews – Brian (Elizabeth) Ramsey, Keith (Trish) Ramsey, Bruce Ramsey, Natalie (Scott) Williams, Allison (Ryan) Rennie, Katie (Trevor) Albertson, and Ben (Lindsey) Piper, and 17 great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 3 p.m., to honor both Bob and Arenda at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Gary Sinise Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Ramsey’s family.