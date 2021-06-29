Annie Ruth Brown was born on March 20, 1964, in Covington, Georgia to the late Mandie Brown and Walter Lee Johnson.



Annie started working at an early age at Warner Shire for many years. She left the company and started at the Newton County Schools System. After leaving The School system she was employed with Mamie’s Kitchen as the Top Cook.

She departed this earthly life on May 31, 2021 and is preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

Annie was fun loving with a beautiful smile with a heart full of gold. She was always willing to help any and everyone she met. She never met a stranger. Annie had a passion to cook. She genuinely enjoyed partying and dancing. She was a determined and strong willing person, even when her health began to decline. She was a fighter and she fought until the very end.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Mrs. Keywander (Todd) Duncan and Ms. Mandertha (Dantoine) White; six grandchildren, Shanetria White, Zar’iyah Hawk, Za’meriyah White, Tamerria White, Ja’riyah Jenkins and Jerrod Jenkins, Jr.; two brothers, Mr. Larry (Diana) Brown and Rev. Walter Brown; a special friend, Mr. Charles Clemons, Sr. a special devoted niece, Ms. Shalinda Tye; two close friends, Ms. Sylvia and Ms. Tye and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family of Annie Ruth Brown would like to share our sincere appreciation to all those who participated, loved, and supported us in such times as these. We would also like to give a special thanks to Abbey Hospice for such wonderful care.

Service Information:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 1:00 P.M.

Flat Shoals Cemetery

Highway 162

Covington, Georgia 30014

Rev. Larry Brown Jr., Eulogist

Assisted by others.