Amanda Louise Johnson, of Covington, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 86.

Mrs. Johnson was a caring nurse who worked alongside Dr. Callaway, in Covington, for many years. She was strong in spirit and passionate for family. Mrs. Johnson shared a genuine connection with her children and grandchildren and was the best version of herself when in their company. She found pleasure in simple things like sitting quietly to read or enjoying nature’s scenery while birdwatching. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Fincher Newton Coody, Sr., and Ruth (Carroll) Coody.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and David Hayes, Cindy and Mick Johnson; sons and daughters-in-law, Emory and Joanne Johnson, Hank and Janice Johnson; grandchildren, Brent and Kim Johnson, Melissa and Steve Wilkins, Wesley Hayes, Jonathan and Angel Hayes, Nichole and Billy Lott, Jeremy and Brittany Johnson, Jason and Jessica Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marina Coody; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mrs. Johnson will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.