Alva J. Spillers, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the age of 76. Mr. Spillers was a lifelong member at First Baptist Church of Covington where he was very active and served as a deacon many times. He held an active role in the Helping Hands Ministry and went on many different mission trips with the church. Mr. Spillers was the owner of Spillers Insurance Agency and Spillers Hardware and Building Supply for a number of years. He spent 31 years in Gideons International speaking at 115 different churches representing the Gideons. In addition to his missionary work, Mr. Spillers donated blood to the Red Cross to help others in need. He was a past president of the Covington Rotary Club, Newton County Jaycees, and Newton County Camp of Gideons International. Mr. Spillers was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Otis and Mary Delbridge Spillers.

Mr. Spillers is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Anne Tuck Spillers; sons, Thomas Spillers (Patty), Lance Spillers (Sangmi); sister, Amelia Moseley (Gary); sister-in-law, Fran Brown (Buddy); several nieces and nephews; and Chris, Lisa, Skylar, and Jackson Longdin.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Spillers was held Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street Northwest, in Covington, with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating and interment followed in Southview Cemetery, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street Northwest, Covington, Georgia 30014, or the Andrew Page Pancreas Cancer Fund, 2001 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

