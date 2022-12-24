Alma Jo Townley, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the age of 82.

Mrs. Townley enjoyed spending time completing word finds, gardening, and appreciating the simple beauty of flowers. Additionally, she took pride in her cooking and baking, making delicious chocolate and caramel cakes for friends and family to enjoy. Mrs. Townley loved going out to eat, especially for tacos and sweet tea with lemon. She was selfless, tenderhearted, sassy, and always giggling and laughing. She was known as “Meme” by everyone and cherished her family, her babies, and their friends dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Townley; parents, George and Frances Jane Smith; birth mother, Evie Smith; and sister, Elizabeth Boss.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Vickie and Benny Hardy, Tina and Ed Suggs; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kris Townley; grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Lesli Hardy, Kasey Hardy and Stephen McCullough, Chad and Kaitlyn Suggs, Cameron and Rhiannon Townley, Kelli and Nathan McMillin, Colton Townley, Anna and Landon Allgood; great-grandchildren, Skylar English, Karli Hardy, Hayleigh Hardy, Lylah Hardy, Nora Jo Hardy, Georgia Allgood, Raleigh Townley, Saylor-Elizabeth Suggs, Maddox McCullough, Evie McMillin; sisters and brother-in-law, Inez and Kenneth Munday, Faye Cox; brother and sister-in-law, Maylon and Doris Smith; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda New (Doug), Dorothy Stone, Shirley Wilson; brother-in-law, Hubert Townley; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Townley was held Sunday, December 18, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Brad Rutledge and Brandon Hardy officiating. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home two hours prior to her service from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M.

