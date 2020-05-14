Yoli Curry Named Principal of Livingston

Newton County Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Yoli Curry as incoming principal of Livingston Elementary School. She will replace Dr. Patrick Carter, who announced his resignation in January. Dr. Curry currently serves as a special Administrator on Duty at the school; therefore, she is no stranger to Livingston’s faculty and students.“I am extremely humbled to be named principal of Livingston Elementary School,” said Curry. “Entrusting me with this appointment will allow me to progress the efforts of establishing a school climate and culture where students are celebrated, supported emotionally, and challenged academically. I will work closely with the administration team, teachers, staff, and parents to ensure that the students at Livingston have the best learning environment possible.”Curry added, “While working at Livingston over the past few months, I know firsthand the school is filled with teachers and a community who want the best for our students. My immediate plan is to organize virtual town hall meetings with our parents and community members to share my vision of building a solid infrastructure for curriculum and establishing a supportive foundation around our students. My desire is for the students to know that they are the focus behind everything that we do. I want the parents to know that we will work diligently to equip students with every opportunity to be well-rounded, lifelong learners. I am elated to be a Cardinal!”Dr. Curry earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Augusta State University in 2004 and her Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Lesley University in 2005. The following year she obtained a Specialist in Education in Curriculum and Leadership from Argosy University. In 2009, Dr. Curry earned both her Doctorate in Education in Curriculum and Leadership from Argosy University and a leadership certificate from the Rising Stars Leadership Program at Georgia College and State University. Dr. Curry also holds an endorsement for English as a Second Language.Dr. Curry recently served as the founding principal of Spring Creek Charter Academy. Prior to accepting the principal position with Spring Creek, Dr. Curry worked in the Newton County School System as an assistant principal at Fairview Elementary School from 2016 to 2019. She joined the Newton County School System team in July 2010 as a middle school instructional coach facilitator. Dr. Curry previously served as the District Instructional Coach for Taliaferro County Schools. She began her career in education as an elementary school teacher with the Burke County Schools in July 2004.

“With her extensive experience, I am confident that Dr. Curry will continue the culture of high expectations at Livingston Elementary School,” said Samantha Fuhrey, Superintendent of Newton County Schools. “I am sure that her knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at the school.”