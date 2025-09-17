Work begins on First Baptist Church of Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. – A years-long plan to reconstruct the First Baptist Church of Covington (FBC) sanctuary is officially underway.

Demolition crews were seen tearing down the 100-plus-year-old building last week, making way for a new sanctuary hall to be built. The new structure will hope to accommodate the church’s growing congregation.

In November 2023, the Covington city council voted 4-2 to overturn a ruling from the Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) that would allow the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of the sanctuary. During the hearing, attorneys on behalf of the FBC cited overcrowding as the main reason for the work.

“It [the church] has a congregational membership of well over 700 people. That sanctuary at full is rated to 350 people,” attorney Brandon Bowen said during the November 2023 hearing. “What I have learned through this process is that sanctuaries and spaces like that really only function at about 80 percent of their capacity. Once it gets above that, it’s too crowded.”

It was also determined through outside consultation that remodeling would “not reasonably economically feasible to remodel this church to accomplish the church’s goals.”

Around 400 churchgoers attended the hearing, packing the meeting chamber to standing room only. Many of them spoke in favor of the reconstruction efforts.

“For 50 years I’ve been walking from my house to the church,” said Dr. Bob Faulkner. “As the community’s grown, as the church has grown, it is not adequate anymore. And reluctantly, I’ve had to come to a conclusion that the best solution is to replace the building.”

“We got a problem, said fellow churchgoer Jimmy Wilson. “We’re family, and we can’t come together all at once.”

The decision to overrule the HPC’s denial of the demolition was approved 4-2, with Fleeta Baggett – then a council member – and former councilman Don Floyd opposing. The overruling of the reconstruction was passed 5-1, with Floyd in opposition.

A rendering of the new First Baptist Church sanctuary. Photo via First Baptist Church of Covington.



The reconstruction of the building will take roughly over a year to complete. The new sanctuary will call for an increase in capacity by more than double while still featuring architectural details that are similar to the old building.

“We have an amazing opportunity both to unite and grow with a new and larger worship space that allows us to strengthen our unity by worshiping in one blended service as well as make room for continued church growth,” per an outline of the plans on the FBC’s website. “The architectural plans include a beautiful new sanctuary that provides seating for up to 1,000 people, as well as space for our choir, musicians, and vocalists.

“We have the opportunity to create an inviting space that allows for greater fellowship, better handicap accessibility, and improved church campus flow for members and visitors. A new lobby space will connect our worship center, education, and children’s buildings to create better circulation and more space for fellowship.”