Warnock campaign rally set for west Newton event hall Tuesday night

COVINGTON, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has scheduled a campaign stop in west Newton County Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Warnock is set to speak during a "Get Out the Vote Rally" at E&E Center for Events at 3281 Salem Road in Covington.

The senator is seeking reelection to a full six-year term in a Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.

His Covington stop will be the last in a four-county tour Tuesday that also is set to include Rome, Paulding County and Fayetteville.

Warnock was to speak in Conyers, Milledgeville and Walker's hometown, Wrightsville, today, Nov. 21.

Walker was to speak in Milton today with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.