Walton driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash in north Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged a Monroe resident following an August wreck in which a motorcycle rider was killed in north Newton County.



Laura Wade Spencer, 43, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes in connection with the Aug. 21 incident on Georgia Hwy. 81 at its intersection with Duncan Road in Oxford.

Michael Lamm, 32, of Lexington was killed and his wife, Kellie Lamm, 36, was injured in the crash after they were thrown from the Harley-Davidson FLHXS motorcycle they were riding.

An investigating deputy reported Spencer was driving in a 2016 Kia Sportage northbound on Georgia Hwy. 81 at Duncan Road at about 12:34 p.m. She told the deputy she "looked away for a split second” and looked up before seeing traffic was stopped.

Spencer then "swerved to her left across the double yellow line to avoid stopped traffic" and struck the motorcycle head-on while it was in the southbound lane, the report stated.

The motorcycle continued traveling, left the roadway and went 70 feet. Both driver and passenger were found thrown from the vehicle on the ground with serious injuries, it stated.

Michael Lamm was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kelli Lamm was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta by Airlife 1 air ambulance.

Spencer was charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the First Degree and Serious Injury by Vehicle, both felonies; and Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree, Driver to Use Care/Proper Use of Radio or Mobile Telephone, Improper Passing, Following Too Closely, and Reckless Driving, all misdemeanors.