Walton BOC chairman eyes former Newton manager for same position

MONROE, Ga. — Walton County began advertising Wednesday for a full-time manager.



The person chosen will be responsible for day-to-day management of the county government, which has grown to more than 800 employees and a budget of more than $60 million.

State law governing the county won’t change. Walton County will continue to have a full-time chairman and six district commissioners who serve on a part-time basis. All are elected to staggered four-year terms.

Chairman David Thompson, who recently began his second year in office, pushed the change. He said it’s overdue.

“I’ve been asking for this for some time,” Thompson said Tuesday night at the monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

“I can’t do it all,” he said. “We’re so big now and there’s so much. We’re the largest county in the state without one of these positions.”

That includes neighboring Barrow County, where Thompson’s predecessor serves as the county CEO. Kevin Little, a Walton County native, served as the Board of Commissioners chairman here from 2001-20 and was hired as CEO upon giving up his elected role.

Newton County is seeking a county manager after the Board of Commissioners there did not renew the contract of Lloyd Kerr. Kerr served as the county manager from 2016 until the end of 2021.

In response to a question from Commissioner Lee Bradford, Thompson said he didn’t want to wait for the next budget cycle to begin with the new fiscal year that starts July 1.

“I need a decision on it,” Thompson said. “We have one candidate, if it were private business, I’d have hired him when they let him go in Newton County.”

Kerr recently filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about his dismissal, according to The News.

Kerr, who is white, said Commissioners J.C. Henderson, Demond Mason and Alana Sanders, who are Black, posted videos on social media claiming “they harbored racial animus” against Kerr’s continued employment.

The complaint, which threatens a federal lawsuit if Kerr’s complaints are not addressed, said the county did not increase his salary to a level comparable to that of other neighboring counties’ managers as required by his contact. His salary of $137,500 was considered below the going market rate.

Thompson suggested Walton County advertise its position at between $145,000 and $170,000. However, in his motion to advertise the job, Commissioner Mark Banks set a salary range of $140,000 to $180,000. Commissioner Bo Warren seconded the motion. It was approved 5-1 with Bradford opposed.

“Walton County’s gotten too big for one person to run,” Banks said. “I’ve seen some good commission chairmen over the past 40 years and I’ve seen some loo-loos in that seat, and I think we’ve got a good one right now, but what are we going to have in four years? What are we going to have in eight years?

“It’s a $60 million budget. I’m not willing to have somebody take that seat and set this county back 20 or 30 years.”

Thompson said the county can afford the position out of its general fund.

“If it doesn’t work out this time next year,” he said, “I’ll admit it didn’t work out and I’ll do away with the position.”

Thompson said he hoped to hire the manager in March on a one-year contract.

Walton County’s three largest cities, Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle, all have hired administrators who serve at the pleasure of the elected mayor and city councils.