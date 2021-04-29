Walk-ins now can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Covington site

COVINGTON, Ga. — Walk-ins can now access the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department's Mass Vaccination site in Covington for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The site opened on April 19 for the public on an appointment-only basis.

However, as demand has slowed, there are more vaccines readily available for anyone who walks up to the site at Georgia Piedmont Technical College at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington.

The Health Department also has announced it is able to send mobile teams to large groups or organizations.

Any businesses, communities, churches, daycares, schools, etc. in need of vaccines can contact Audrey Arona at audrey.arona@gnrhealth.com to set up a mobile vaccination unit.