Volunteers needed for Newton District 3 cleanup of roadsides

Newton County's district commissioners are hosting a series of Service Days featuring roadside litter cleanup events in each commission district in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the county’s chartering.

Volunteers are needed for the District 3 Cleanup, which will kick off June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Westside Precinct of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in the Kroger shopping center on Salem Road.



KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to participate. Participants will receive free T-shirts and cleanup supplies at the starting point and then go out into the community to clean.

Targeted cleanup areas include Brown Bridge, Kirkland, Jack Neely, Airport and Alcovy roads.

Group leaders will need to complete and send in registration packets. Groups may be any size. Individuals may sign up on their own. All participants will be required to complete a health survey and release forms. Group leaders and individuals signing up on their own (not as part of a group) will need to send in registration forms by June 4 so that volunteers can pre-pack T-shirts and cleanup supplies for everyone in the groups. Volunteers for the Cleanup should print out registration packets from www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org and then scan or photo and email completed registration forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

They should bring completed health surveys and release forms for each person in their groups to the Westside Precinct on June 12 when they pick up their supplies. If leaders are meeting their groups at alternate cleanup locations, it is acceptable for them to take forms there, get participants to sign, and turn in completed forms when the cleanup event is over.

At the District 2 Cleanup on Saturday, May 15, at Denny Dobbs Park, more than 60 volunteers participated, removing about 1,800 pounds of litter along Oak Hill, Smith Store, Bethany, Butler Bridge and Salem roads.

The District 1 Cleanup event was rained out on April 24 and has been rescheduled for June 26 beginning at Alcovy High School. Please visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org to register.

Additional Bicentennial Celebration District Cleanups are planned for Districts 4 and 5 in September and October, and details will be posted on the website when it is time to register for those events.

KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention, beautification, recycling, and water pollution prevention programs and sponsors related community events. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community.

After groups participate in the Bicentennial Cleanups, KNB encourages them to “Adopt-a-Mile." Groups that commit to clean up four times per year along one mile of road or street get a sign with their names erected to recognize their efforts.

Commissioners are hosting the Service Days in conjunction with the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB).

For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, send email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.