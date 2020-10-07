By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
VIDEO: Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown discusses issues in his race for re-election
Newton County Sheriff's Office
Newton County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Alcovy Road. - photo by Special to The Covington News

Newton County sheriff incumbent candidate Ezell Brown discusses issues - Part 1

The Covington News recently spoke with the candidates for sheriff on the Newton County ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election. Democratic incumbent Ezell Brown answered some questions from news editor Tom Spigolon.
By: Tom Spigolon

Newton County sheriff incumbent candidate Ezell Brown discusses issues - Part 2

Newton County sheriff incumbent candidate Ezell Brown discusses issues - Part 3

