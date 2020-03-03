Veteran prosecutor qualifies for judge's race

Longtime lawyer and community servant Cheveda McCamy qualified Monday in the election for Superior Court Judge in Newton and Walton Counties.

McCamy brings more than 20 years of experience practicing law to her bid to serve as judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Today, she qualified to appear on the May 19th ballot.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring my experience, efficiency and effectiveness to the courts of the two communities I have grown up in and now raise my own children in,” McCamy said after filing her election packet.

McCamy has worked as a prosecutor in Fulton, DeKalb and Henry Counties, as well as practiced criminal defense, personal injury, real estate, estate planning and family law. She currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney in Henry County, where she supervises more than 40 employees and prosecutes felony crimes.

McCamy and her husband reside in Covington with their two teenage children. She is a graduate of Social Circle High School, the University of Georgia and Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law.

In addition to her legal work, McCamy serves as a co-chair for the Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force, a board member for the Newton County Boys and Girls Club, and co-chair of the New Rock Legal Society’s community service committee. She also is a member of the Covington/Newton Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Baptist Church, and Bar Associations in Newton and Walton Counties.