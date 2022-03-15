Two Newton churches hosting early voting this year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Advance, in-person voting will be offered beginning May 2 and include a Sunday voting day at churches in western and central Newton County before this year's primary elections.

Early voting will be offered May 2-20 at:

• Prospect United Methodist Church at 6752 Highway 212 in Covington;

• Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at 4140 Clark St. SW in Covington.

The dates and times for the two new in-person advance voting locations are:

Prospect United Methodist Church:

• May 2-6, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,

• May 9-13, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,

• May 16-20, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church:

• May 2-6 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.,

• May 7, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,

• May 9-13, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,

• May 14 Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,

• May 15 Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.,

• May 16-20, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“I am excited to announce these new in-person advance voting locations,” said Chairman Phil Johnson of the Newton County Board of Elections said in a news release. “These new locations will provide a better experience for those who want to vote early, as both of these locations allow more space and have ample parking.”

The new locations will go into effect beginning May 2 and include an additional Saturday and Sunday voting time.

“We have expanded from one Saturday to two Saturdays and added a Sunday voting time,” Johnson said. “That gives people the opportunity to have a day to early vote congruous with their work schedule.”

An absentee ballot drop box will also be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, Ga 30014 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 2-24.

Advance voting formerly was done at the Newton County Administration Building and Porter Memorial Library in 2020 but both locations had limited parking and available space for voting machines, officials said.

Candidates who qualified by the March 11 deadline for this year's Democratic Party primary election included:

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Demond Mason (I), Steven Rhodes, Earnest Simmons, Dwayne Stephens.

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: J.C. Henderson (I), Willie Jackson.

• Newton County School Board, District 1: Catalata Hardeman.

• Newton County School Board, District 3: Shakila Henderson-Baker (I), Victoria Redding.

• State Senate District 17: Kacy Morgan, Madison.

• State Senate District 43: Tonya Anderson (I), Lithonia; Joe N. Lester, Conyers.

• State House District 93: Doreen Carter (I), Lithonia; Laklieshia Izzard, Oxford.

• State House District 113: Billie Boyd-Cox, Covington; Sharon Henderson (I), Covington.

• State House District 114: Malcolm Adams, Oxford.

• U.S. House, District 4: Hank Johnson (I), Stonecrest.

• U.S. House, District 10: Jessica Allison Fore, Athens; Tabitha Johnson Green, Sandersville; Phyllis Hatcher, Conyers; Femi Oduwole, Loganville; and Paul Walton, Hull, Georgia.

Candidates who qualified for the Republican Party primary election included:

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Donnie Bryant.

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Scotty Scoggins.

• Newton County School Board, District 1: Trey Bailey (I).

• Newton County School Board, District 5: Abigail Coggin (I).

• State Senate District 17: Brett Mauldin, Madison; Brian Strickland (I), McDonough.

• State Senate District 43: Melanie Williams, Stonecrest.

• State House District 114: Tim Fleming, Covington; Wendell McNeal, Madison.

• U.S. House, District 4: Jonathan Chavez, Conyers; Surrea Ivy, Gwinnett County.

• U.S. House, District 10: Timothy Barr, Watkinsville; Paul Broun, Athens; Mike Collins, Jackson; David Curry, Monticello; Vernon Jones, Watkinsville; Marc McMain, Monroe; Alan Sims, Winder; and Mitchell Swan, Good Hope.

Nonpartisan candidates who qualified:

• Upper Ocmulgee River Soil and Water Conservation District (two open positions):

Timothy W Anderson, Covington; David Hays, Covington.

(I) denotes an incumbent office-holder.