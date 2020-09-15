Two nearby shootings leave woman injured, bullet holes in Covington apartment wall

COVINGTON, Ga. — One woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and another taken into custody after city police responded to two shootings near each other in south Covington Sunday, Sept. 13.

An officer reported being called to an apartment on Magnolia Heights Circle about 11:23 a.m. about a woman who said she shot herself in the leg.

However, once the officer arrived on the scene it was determined another woman who lived in the apartment was a possible suspect in the shooting, a report stated.

The two had been arguing since earlier in the day, the report said.

An ambulance transported the victim to Grady Hospital in Atlanta while the other apartment resident was transported to Covington Police Department where the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was to interview her, the report said.

Then, around 4:25 p.m., the same officer was helping investigate the earlier shooting when a dispatcher reported a call of a shooting at another apartment on Magnolia Heights Circle.

A witness told the officer two males discharged a firearm at the third-floor apartment and at a vehicle. Two bullet holes were found in a wall just under the bedroom window, the report stated.

No other information was available about additional details or possible charges in the two incidents.