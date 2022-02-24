Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-20 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Westbound lanes of I-20 in Covington were shut down Thursday after a tractor trailer caught fire near exit 90.

Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom told The Covington News that a tractor trailer hauling food products somehow caught fire around noon, which prompted authorities to close all lanes of the highway for about an hour to allow members of the Covington Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

As of 1 p.m., Malcom said authorities were able to reopen the far left lane, but it could be hours before the site is cleared and all lanes are reopened.

"The CFD is investigating the cause of the fire and also assessing damage to see if the cargo can be safely transported inside the trailer as is, or if it will need to be unloaded," Malcom said. "If we have to unload everything, it could take hours before we can fully reopen."

Malcom said flames were visible on the side of the trailer, and there had also been damage to the tractor's tires. The tractor and trailer would be towed away from the site separately, he said.

No other vehicles were impacted by the fire, Malcom said. No injuries were reported.

Malcom suggested motorists use an alternate route while first responders worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

