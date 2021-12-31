Tornado strikes west Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Power lines were downed, vehicles overturned, trees uprooted and a school building damaged Friday evening, Dec. 31, after a tornado touched down in west Newton County.

Initial reports from county officials and a Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the tornado swept through the intersection of Salem Bridge and Brown Bridge Road around 6 p.m.

As result of the storm, several power lines and even a handful of vehicles in and around a nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant parking lot were flipped. County Chairman Marcello Banes urged motorists to avoid the area if possible as first responders and emergency crews were helping clear the area and assess storm damage.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a tornado warning at about 5:45 p.m. for parts of Morgan, Newton and Walton counties including Covington, Oxford and Social Circle.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett said there were only a handful of minor injuries reported, as of 6:40 p.m.

In addition, readers submitted photos show Veterans Memorial Middle School (VMMS), located at 13357 Brown Bridge Road, suffered significant damage. Jett said a portion of the school's roof was taken off by the twister.

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident, a Newton County School System (NCSS) spokesperson said.

Chief Operations Officer Michael Barr said there appears to be no structural damage but cleanup will be required before students report on Tuesday.

Barr, VMMS Principal Takila Curry and other NCSS Operations staff arrived at the school shortly after the storm hit today, said spokesperson Sherri Partee.



Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, "We are very fortunate this occurred when school was closed and no one was on campus."

“The damage can be repaired. We’re just thankful that no one was there, and that we have no injuries to report. We will work to get the debris cleared and ensure the school is safe for students to return on Tuesday,” Fuhrey said.

One reader, Aryy Tobon, sent in a photo of a tree that had been uprooted and blocking the exits from Publix supermarket on Brown Bridge Road.



After the tornado touched down in west Newton, the storm cell could be seen headed toward the city of Covington and into the Social Circle area. No damage from those two specific areas have been reported.



Another reader, Ann Wolfe Wildmon of WildArt Gallery on the Covington Square, sent photos of the funnel cloud as seen from the downtown area.

She said she had just led her final paint party of the year when she walked out her front door and "could see (a) weird dark cloud down Washington Street.

"It had little gray spirals downward. When it changed colors at the bottom to more brownish I heard sirens."

Wildmon said she pulled some tourists from North Carolina into her gallery as the alarms sounded.

"I trust a building built in 1890.," she said. "(I) watched it scoot behind the courthouse. Once it got near 278 it got darker."

Kerwin and Lauren Greene, residents of Covington who submitted some tornado damage photos, said it seemed like the twister turned up in the blink of an eye with little-to-no notice.



"There was no warning, no emergency siren," Lauren Greene said. "Just a few flicker [of] the power going off and on, and then … see the photos."

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service officially ruled the storm a tornado, but a survey would not be formally completed until Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.