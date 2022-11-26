Temporary lane closures planned two nights on I-20 eastbound near I-285/I-20 interchange

DECATUR, Ga. – GDOT contractors plan to close one left lane of I-20 eastbound just west of the Fairington Road overpass on two nights next week to prepare for reconstruction of the I-285/I-20 East Interchange.



The single lane closure between mile markers 72 and 73 will be in place the following times:

• Monday, Nov. 28, 10 p.m., until Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 a.m.

These activities are for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project, which is planned to improve traffic flow and safety at the busy I-285/I-20 East Interchange in DeKalb County.

The closure allows crews to perform soil testing prior to major construction scheduled to begin between early April and late June of 2023.

Traffic heading east regularly backs up during the afternoon rush hour at I-20's interchange with I-285.

It also includes a sharp curve on its entrance ramp to I-20 East that has been the site of numerous early morning wrecks involving tractor-trailers.

The project proposes to reconstruct the interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 East Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor (CD) lanes and auxiliary lanes along I-20 east of the interchange.

More information about the I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project can be found at https://0013915-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.