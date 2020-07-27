'Sweet Magnolias' renewed for second season, production date not set

Netflix has renewed "Sweet Magnolias" for a second season, the show announced on its Facebook page.

However, Glamour magazine reported showrunner and executive producer Sheryl Anderson as saying plans call for production to begin on the series in Covington and elsewhere in Georgia "once that's possible," a reference to COVID-19.

“I don't know how to do this show without kissing, so we want to make sure everybody is safe and feels comfortable returning to the passion of Serenity,” Anderson said in a story on glamour.com.



See more details this week on covnews.com.