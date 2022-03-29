Survey shows Covington residents want farmers market

COVINGTON, Ga. — Improving the city’s quality of life starts with the addition of a farmers market, according to recent survey results.



In December, the city of Covington launched a two-question survey for residents to offer input on how to improve the community’s quality of life and also share what they think should be done with a rundown baseball field and gymnasium on Conyers Street.

After garnering about 1,500 responses, a local farmers market was the clear-cut No. 1 amenity that residents wanted to see in Covington, which came as no surprise to the city.

“Just based off community input from casual conversations, we fully expected a farmers market to top the list,” said Trey Sanders, who is Covington’s community development director. “The farmers market was a consensus No. 1 response, and we have already started putting that together for the community with a scheduled first market date of May 21.”

Sanders said the farmers market would be located in Heirloom Park at the Welcome Center on Oak Street. As vendors are still being sought, Sanders said more details about the market would be announced later.

Survey results also showed residents prioritized installing permanent lighting along the Cricket Frog Trail, investing in infrastructure to attract restaurants, having an aquatics center and also maintaining open green space over other items.

“With the energy surrounding the Cricket Frog Trail over the past year, it wasn’t surprising to see that at the top either,” Sanders said.

Sanders said building an aquatics center in Covington would be a massive undertaking, but discussion of how to make it happen would certainly be on the table.

“There are so many pieces to it that make sense that it would be great to bring to fruition,” he said. “Piedmont Newton Hospital could use it for rehab; our schools are going out of county for swim practice and meets, and the YMCA could utilize it heavily. That doesn’t even take into consideration the recreational benefits for the community. With that said, it would take a tremendous amount of community support and funding to pull off.”

A master plan prepared for the Newton County government also recommended elected officials consider construction of an aquatic center somewhere within the county.

Of a total of 14 items residents were asked to rank, 6-10 were an enhanced amphitheater at Legion Field to handle larger acts; the addition of a splash park, a brewery, free putt-putt course and a bike share program. Ranked 11-14 were the addition of a skate park, increased public art initiatives, public transportation and installing golf cart charging stations.

As for the future of Baker Field and Conyers Street Gym, survey results showed most residents wanted the facilities to be renovated for its original intent — simply to play ball. Others wanted the city to restore the field, but invest in infrastructure in the gym to attract various eateries for a potential “food hall” location.

The redevelopment and renovation of Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field was at the center of controversy months ago after an Alpharetta-based developer, on behalf of Covington Historic Places LLC, proposed a $14 million plan to transform the site by constructing 40 apartments and retail space while preserving the history and integrity of the beloved facility.

After holding a town hall event in October where residents offered mixed reviews, the city council discovered the Covington Housing Authority was involved in the project as Covington Historic Places LLC. Various council members suspected an ulterior motive by the housing authority. Following the council’s findings, Covington City Manager Scott Andrews said in a statement that the city had chosen to decline the proposal.

However, an internal investigation conducted by the city attorney proved there was no scheme taking place, and the housing authority’s involvement was in good faith.

The Conyers Street Gym has been vacant for several years and is in poor condition.

While the survey provided insight on residents’ view, what exactly will happen to the facility remains to be determined, Sanders said.

“I am certain this will be a major topic of discussion at the April retreat,” he said.

Only 1,500 responses translates to about 10% of the city’s population, but Sanders said that number was deflated due to how surveys were completed.

“Approximately half of the 1,500 responses we received were from people who got the survey in their utility bill, so it is a safe assumption they filled the survey out on behalf of their family. That brings the number of voices that had input in the survey up significantly.”

Sanders said the city “exercised every method possible” to get the most community participation.

“In recent memory,” he said, “this is the best response we have had to any type of survey we have conducted.”