Survey: Newton County regular gas price lower than metro and state

A survey shows gas costs less for Newton County motorists coming off the Fourth of July holiday than throughout the state and metro Atlanta and most neighboring counties.

According to a survey by AAA-The Auto Club Group, Newton County’s average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.957 — more than 2 cents below the metro Atlanta average of $1.98 and 3 cents cheaper than the statewide average of $1.99.

Newton’s average regular unleaded price also was lower than all its neighboring counties except Henry, where it averaged $1.941, and Butts, which at $1.951 almost equaled Newton.

Meanwhile, Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago, according to a news release from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Today's state average of $1.99 is only 2 cents more than a week ago and 23 cents more than last month. It also is 59 cents lower than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $30.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline which is $11.11 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon, the news release stated.

Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said, “Modest increase at the pump was a welcome relief for Georgia motorists hitting the road Fourth of July weekend.

“Pump prices continue to trend lower than what consumers paid a year ago,” she said.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Brunswick ($2.10), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.06) and Savannah ($2.05). The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Athens ($1.90), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($1.92) and Dalton ($1.93), AAA reported.

“Gasoline demand appears to be rebounding, but there is still concern regarding recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases, which could prevent gas prices from continuing to rebound,” the release stated.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.18, which is 1 cent higher than a week ago on June 29.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand took a slight step back to 8.56 million barrels a day from 8.61 million barrels a day last week, the news release stated.

Alongside decreasing demand, total domestic gasoline supplies grew by 1.2 million barrels to 256.5 million barrels last week.

“The national average holding steady means that gasoline supply and demand are largely in sync across the country,” the release stated.