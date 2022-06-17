Summer heat arrives in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Just days away from the official start of summer, the heat is on.

This past week, Newton County has certainly felt the heat.

The heat index at times was upwards of 111 degrees across Middle Georgia, including parts of Newton, according to the National Weather Service. The extreme heat wave prompted an excessive heat warning, as well as heat advisories.

A heat advisory is issued when heat index values beyond 105 degrees are expected. An excessive heat warning is issued when heat index values beyond 110 degrees are anticipated.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and humidity significantly increased the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for people working or taking part in activities outdoors.

Daily temperatures rose to the mid-90s or higher every day this week. On Wednesday, the heat index rose beyond 110 degrees, spurring the excessive heat warning. A heat advisory was issued Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Friday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As storm cells rolled across the area Friday to push the heat wave out, forecasts show next week could be just as hot as days before — maybe hotter.

On Monday the high is anticipated to be 93 degrees; Tuesday will likely be sunny with a high of 98 degrees.On Wednesday the temperature could rise to 102 and up to 103 on Thursday.

Per heat safety tips from the National Weather Service, be sure to never leave a person or pet in a car; drink plenty of hydrating fluids; and if working or being active outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or within an air-conditioned space.