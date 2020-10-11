Minor injury reported as storm damages Covington homeless shelter, downs trees

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tonight's storms which blew through Newton County damaged a homeless shelter and did some minor damage elsewhere in Covington, officials reported.

Storm damage was reported at 5:15 p.m. at The Rainbow Shelter off Turner Lake Road. One minor injury was reported, said Covington Police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom.

A tree was reported down off Brown Bridge Road and Turner Lake Road, near the Rainbow Shelter.

However, there wasn’t any significant damage done elsewhere in the county, said Newton County sheriff's spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

The National Weather Service said Newton County was under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. but had not reported any tornadoes in the county.



