Staybridge Suites third hotel announced for Covington Town Center

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 113-room Staybridge Suites Hotel will join two previously announced Marriott hotels as upscale lodging choices in the Covington Town Center project.

The Newton County Industrial Development Authority and The Foxfield Co. announced the project this week.

Covington Partners LLC is planning the $19 million investment, which will employ 40. It is targeting the first quarter of 2022 for opening.

HKB Hotel Group owner HariKrushna Bhagat and RK Hotel Group owner Raj Rajyaguru are investors working as Covington Partners LLC to own and operate Staybridge Suites. The hotel will be developed and managed by HKB Hotel Group.

"We welcome and thank Raj and HariKrushna for their investment in Covington Town Center," the Authority stated in the release.

Two Marriott Hotels were announced on the mixed-use Covington Town Center development June 11. David Bernd of the Industrial Development Authority said the Topaz Hotel Group intended to build the hotels.

Topaz, a division of Starlight Hotel Group LLC, planned to invest more than $2 million to construct a six-story, 123-room Residence Inn and a six-story, 99-room Courtyard by Marriott. According to Bernd, the two hotels will create more than 150 new jobs.

"With Cinelease Studios - Three Ring beginning productions in the next 60 days, the additional hospitality assets in the region are critical for the recruitment of major productions," the release stated.

Cinelease-Three Ring covers 160 acres and will have 130,000 square feet of sound stage space on Ga. Hwy. 142. Additional support spaces will include 21,000 square feet of stage support space, 30,000 square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of mill space.

Covington Town Center is proposed as a 160-acre master planned development on Alcovy Road at City Pond Road, just off I-20.

In addition to the hotels, the project is planned to include apartments and townhomes, office space, retail and restaurants. Groundbreaking took place in early 2018.