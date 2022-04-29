State files for federal water protection permit for Rivian site

ATLANTA – The state government today took the next steps "to ensure the protection of the environment is at the forefront of the Stanton Springs North Rivian site development " by submitting a federal Clean Water Act Section 404 permit application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The submission, in conjunction with the four-county Joint Development Authority (JDA), seeks confirmation from the Corps — in consultation with other environmental resource agencies — that the project planning "has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams to the maximum extent practicable and will fully mitigate for unavoidable impacts," a Georgia Department of Economic Development release stated.

A federal Clean Water Act Section 404 permit is required for projects with potentially significant impacts and involves a public interest review. It regulates the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the U.S., including wetlands, according to information from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The Corps will seek public comments on the application and will evaluate the project pursuant to its standard public interest review, the release stated.



JDA Chairman Jerry Silvio said, “The Joint Development Authority is pleased to join Rivian and the state of Georgia as we continue moving this project forward with the submission of this Section 404 permit application.

“Protecting local groundwater quality is a top priority that we all share. It is in our best interests to be responsible stewards of our natural resources and local environment, so that generations to come can continue enjoying a great quality of life with high paying job opportunities in our community.”

Additionally, the JDA will begin advertising for grading of the site — which will begin in areas not containing wetlands and will be handled incrementally as site development proceeds.

Each of these steps for site development is standard with any major public or private construction process, the release stated.

Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, “As they build their Georgia home, Rivian’s corporate ethos prioritizes the natural environment in every aspect of their planning process."

“The state and JDA continue to work closely with this American startup company to thoughtfully develop Rivian’s state-of-the-art, environmentally conscious manufacturing site at Stanton Springs North. The stream and wetland permitting and site grading processes will show that the state is following through on our commitments to follow established codes for site grading and protect local groundwater quality.

"Not only is Rivian focused on becoming part of the fabric of their new community, but they want to build an attractive operation that adds value to the local business ecosystem, minimizes environmental impact, and supports conservation efforts.”

Over half of the acreage will remain unpaved and the majority of the site will be permeable, vegetative surface that absorbs stormwater, creates wildlife habitat and stores carbon, the release stated.

"Rivian’s design deliberately places buildings and impermeable infrastructure on higher ground where possible to avoid impacting wetland areas.

"Rivian intends to preserve as much of the existing tree growth as possible. Rainwater will be collected and used on-site, reducing the need for traditional potable water supply.

"Following the company’s philosophy for new construction, the mature site will take into account best practices to limit lighting, stormwater runoff, water quality, and noise impacts and to preserve scenic views and natural systems."

The Section 404 permit application was submitted under federal law to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is expected to take six to nine months to process.

"The state of Georgia has agreed to ensure that the project follows locally required standards pertaining to water quality, groundwater recharge and runoff, and all local environmental ordinances," the release stated. "These requirements are built into the overarching agreement between the state of Georgia, the JDA and Rivian.

"Additionally, conserving buffers, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation around the site is a high priority."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the lead agency that will review the permit application in cooperation with Georgia Department of Natural Resources-Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources-Wildlife Resources Division, Georgia Historic Preservation Division, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The JDA's grading of the site will be handled incrementally as site development proceeds. Input from the state’s planning committees, which recently began work, will be part of short- and long-range planning as the project continues.

Grading for areas outside the protected streams and wetlands is expected to begin in late summer. When available, bid applications will be made available on the Georgia Procurement Registry website at www.i20jda.com and www.georgia.org/rivian.