State Election Board alleges Covington resident illegally voted as non-citizen

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington resident was among organizations and individuals that a state agency on Wednesday, Feb. 10, referred for criminal prosecution for alleged violations of state election laws.

The State Election Board bound over Sean Watson of Covington for prosecution for allegedly being a non-citizen and voting, according to a Georgia Secretary of State news release.

Watson was among 34 cases the Elections Board recommended that local district attorneys or the state attorney general prosecute for violating state election laws.

Other information about Watson was not immediately available.

District Attorney Randy McGinley said the state law defining the duties of the State Election Board says the board will report violations “either to the Attorney General or the appropriate district attorney who shall be responsible for further investigation and prosecution.”

However, McGinley said he was unsure Thursday, Feb. 11, which office would receive the case for prosecution.

“The law does not provide any distinction as to which agency the report should be made to, so it appears that decision is solely up to the Board,” he said.

“If my office does receive any report from the Board, we will completely review the facts and circumstances of the incident reported before making a decision as to what action my office will take,” McGinley said.

The Secretary of State’s Office investigation division has 23 sworn officers with arrest power and experience as detectives in law enforcement, the release stated.



They impartially investigate allegations of voting irregularities and present their findings to the State Election Board, which can levy fines, issue a letter of instruction or refer the case for prosecution, the release stated.

“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, chairman of the five-member Election Board.

“Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections.”

Among the cases the Election Board bound over for prosecution Wednesday were four incidents of felons voting or registering to vote, four cases of non-citizens voting or registering to vote and one case of misplaced ballots during the 2020 general election, which didn’t change the outcome but did affect the total, the release stated.

The Board also sent for prosecution charges against canvassers for two organizations trying to register people to vote, including one who allegedly submitted registration applications they knew were false, the release stated.



