Southern Heartland Art Gallery seeks temporary space following Aug. 25’s fire affects

COVINGTON, Ga. — Southern Heartland Art Gallery (SHA) is in search of a temporary space after Aug. 25’s fire in the Covington Square area affected its location.

Susan Wahl, a member of SHA’s board, shared the latest on their status in an email to The Covington News.

“Sadly, we have to report to you that SHA’s visual art center has not been totally spared. While the gallery is not as damaged as the classrooms, the building requires smoke and water mitigation. Walls in our classrooms are covered with smoke, and our basement had water close to four feet deep,” Wahl said. “A fire and water remediation company is at work, as this is written, and frankly, we do not know how soon we will be able to occupy the building.”

For “remediation to be expedited,” all artwork has to be removed from SHA and anything remaining will be “carted off and disposed of.” Each piece will be treated thoroughly to remove all traces of smoke, too.

But Wahl and other members of the SHA executive board don’t plan to let that slow them down. They want to find a place to “continue our mission advocating for the visual arts.”

SHA hosts art instruction and nonprofit outreach programs — like Community Paint Party — weekly free artist instructional program, photography club meetings, art guild meetings, workshops and more. SHA also hopes that they will find a space for the gallery’s artists to display and sell their work.

For now, SHA has suspended, postponed or canceled all guild and gallery activities in September 2023. September activities include SHA’s annual Artful Harvest Regional Art Show and Sponsor Appreciation Party.

“We certainly still appreciate your support, now more than ever, but our acknowledgement to you will necessarily have to be postponed for a different time in the future,” Wahl said. “We will update you as we get more answers as to our temporary new location, and when we will be able to reopen.”

For people who may have an idea for a temporary venue, they are asked to use the following contact information: