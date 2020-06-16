South Salem's Bassel named 2020 South Metro District Media Specialist of the Year

The awards keep coming for South Salem Elementary School media specialist Meghen Bassel.

Earlier this year, she was named Newton County School System’s 2020 Media Specialist of the Year. She just recently learned that she has now been selected South Metro District Library Media Specialist of the Year by the Georgia Library Media Association. With this honor, Ms. Bassel is now entered into the competition for the Georgia Library Media Specialist of the Year Award, which recognizes K-12 library media specialists with dynamic, innovative programs and whose instructional collaborations foster student engagement and achievement.

As a region level winner, Ms. Bassel will receive a $100 prize and plaque commemorating her achievement. The state winner will be announced later this month.

“I am excited and honored to have been named Southeast Metro Region Media Specialist of the Year,” said Bassel. “It is humbling to be included among this accomplished group of educators. Media specialists play such an important role within the school building. We support literacy and research goals, maintain the building collection of technology and printed materials, offer collaborative experiences with staff and community members, and develop supportive and encouraging relationships with our students.”

She added, “I feel that I have the very best job in the world and cannot imagine doing anything else. I am proud to represent both the Newton County School System and the South Metro district in the state competition.”

For Bassel the honor is even more special because she did not originally set out to become a school media specialist.

“After 11 years as a software engineer, I wanted a more internally rewarding career,” Bassel explained. “It was my goal to be able to work with children in a position that allowed me to encourage their dreams and prepare them for their future. I was able to work with a number of media specialists and saw what an important role they play in the lives of students and staff members. It was then that I realized what my calling was. I absolutely love my job and can't see myself doing anything else! I thoroughly love creating a learning atmosphere that both students and teachers are excited to visit.”

“I would like to thank and congratulate Mrs. Bassel on her outstanding achievement of being named Media Specialist of the Year for not only Newton County Schools but also being named South Metro District Media Specialist of the Year,” said Ms. Lenise Bostic, principal of South Salem Elementary School. “Ms. Bassel confronts challenges with quality, assurance and certainty and she engages students and promotes a love of reading for all. We are so grateful and proud of her accomplishment!"

“Congratulations to Ms. Bassel for being named the South Metro District Media Specialist of the Year,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. I have always been impressed with Ms. Bassel’s commitment to providing the very best learning environment for her students. She is known to go above-and-beyond to foster a love of reading in her students and she provides outstanding support for the teachers in her school, so I am definitely not surprised that she has earned this very special recognition. We are very proud of her and wish her the very best in the state competition.”

