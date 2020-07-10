Snapping Shoals to resume disconnections for non-payment

COVINGTON, Ga. — Snapping Shoals EMC will resume disconnections for non-payment on Wednesday, July 15, the EMC said on its website.

“We realize many families are experiencing difficulties from the pandemic. Please contact Snapping Shoals customer service at 770-786-3484 if you are having trouble paying your bill so we can work with you,” the cooperative said.

Between now and Wednesday, members are encouraged to pay what they can to avoid a larger balance on July 15.

“The health and safety of our members and employees remains a top priority, and we are opening our Brown Bridge lobby in accordance with regulatory requirements, best safety practices and other considerations.

“Our Fairview office lobby remains closed, but the drive through (window) and payment kiosk are available.

“A few things may look different at our Brown Bridge lobby, but service remains a priority and we are here to serve you to the best of our ability. Here is some information you may find helpful:

— Capacity will be limited for proper social distancing.

— If the lobby is full, you will be asked to wait in the designated line outside. An associate will let you know when you may enter the lobby.

— Masks are not required, but we encourage our members to take whatever precautions they feel are necessary.

— Floor markings will help facilitate social distancing.

— The lobby will be cleaned following the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

— Our lobby bathrooms are closed to the public at this time.

The Covington-based co-op currently provides electricity to approximately 99,000 homes, businesses and other facilities in an eight-county area that includes most of Newton, Henry and Rockdale counties and parts of DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties.

For more information, call 770-786-3484 or visit www.ssemc.com.