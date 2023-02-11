Shoulder closures planned on U.S. 278 for widening and frontage road projects

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. -- Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement daily shoulder closures along U.S. Hwy. 278 for approximately four weeks, from Feb. 13 to March 13 to perform design investigations in advance of planned widening construction.

Shoulder closures will be in place in the following locations Monday, Feb. 13, through March 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding weekends: U.S. 278 from Shire Parkway to Willow Springs Church Road near the Exit 101 interchange.

These activities are for GDOT’s upcoming U.S. 278 Widening and Frontage Road projects, proposed to provide easier and safer access to the new Stanton Springs North development and the surrounding area.

The projects include roadway widening, new Frontage Road construction, and other improvements. As part of the scope of work, a multiuse path will be constructed along Frontage Road.

More information about the U.S. 278 Widening and Frontage Road projects can be found at https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ .