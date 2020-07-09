Sheriff's office seeking public's help after Covington woman found shot

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff's investigators are asking the public's help after a woman found at a Covington residence with numerous gunshot wounds died Wednesday night.

Deputies found victim Cassandra Arnold, age 32, and transported her to an area hospital where she later died, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies had responded to a call Wednesday at 10:45 p.m. about someone needing help after suffering "penetrating trauma" at a residence on White Birch Drive in Covington, Jett said.



No other information was immediately available in the ongoing investigation, she said.



The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator Eric Almond at 678-625-1453 or by email at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org; or the NCSO Anonymous Tip Line at 678-625-1585.