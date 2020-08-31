Sheriff's office on lookout for truck driver in south Newton hit-and-run

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a pickup truck towing a boat that reportedly rear-ended a car and left without stopping Saturday night.

Hannah Daniel said the car’s driver, her niece, Morgen Daniel, 21, received only minor injuries in the incident on Ga. Hwy. 212.

Spokesperson Caitlin Jett said the sheriff’s office has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert which asks the public to help it locate an alleged offender.

She said deputies responded to the call about the wreck that occurred between the hours of 10:25 and 10:32 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 212 and Ball Ground Road.

The complainant said a burgundy Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a boat rear-ended her Ford Mustang before continuing straight on 212, Jett said.

Hannah Daniel said the Mustang was heavily damaged and ended up in a ditch after the collision.

The victim was bruised in the wreck and was treated at an area hospital, Hannah Daniel said.