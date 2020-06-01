Sheriff Brown expresses condolences following death of Gavin Campbell

JACKSON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown expressed his condolences following the announcement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirming the death of Gavin Campbell, age 19, of Covington.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the family of Gavin Campbell,” said Sheriff Brown. “My thoughts are with you during this time of loss. May the peace which comes from the memories of love shared comfort you now and in the days ahead.”

On Thursday night, May 28, Newton County deputies initiated a traffic stop, which turned into a high-speed chase to Hickory Point Drive in Jackson, Ga. Campbell exited vehicle and fled on foot into Jackson Lake. Officers made an attempt to rescue Campbell.

Throughout the night, the Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Butts County Fire and Rescue Dive Team attempted to locate Campbell. The rescue attempts were not successful.

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Campbell’s body was found.

An autopsy will be conducted by a GBI Medical Examiner, according to the GBI news release. The news release added the DNR will investigate the death of Campbell; the GBI is investigating what led to the death.