Sheriff Brown encourages 10-year-old not to fear police officers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown helped a 10-year-old girl conquer her fear of law enforcement officers on Tuesday, June 9.

Kimmie Cox, Covington resident, privately reached out to Sheriff Brown to request a meeting with her daughter, Briana, who was terrified of law enforcement officers. Cox told Sheriff Brown that her daughter “felt like the police would harm her, not protect her.”

“I do not nor will I ever condone the excessive force used by law enforcement officers in Minnesota and other cities around the country,” said Sheriff Brown. “Very recently, I assured my 12-year-old granddaughter that my deputies and I would never conduct such actions on another individual. Just as I assured my granddaughter, I assured Briana that my deputies and I would never inflict harm or damage on her and her family.”

Sheriff Brown surprised Briana with some goodies, including a C.H.A.M.P.S. mascot stuffed dog, and promoted her to Junior Deputy. The next day, Cox reached back out to inform Sheriff Brown that her daughter would not stop talking about the surprise visit.

To request community outreach services from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, please contact Deputy Favel Edwards at fedwards@newtonsheriffga.org or 470-204-5208; Deputy Michael Gregg at mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org or 404-550-5015; Deputy Susan Young at smyoung@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-218-2423; or Deputy Tim Smith at tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org or 770-883-0324.



