Severe weather expected Wednesday, Thursday in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms strong enough to potentially produce tornadoes are in the forecast for Newton County over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of storms are expected to pass through north and central parts of Georgia starting Wednesday. There is an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms capable of “damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes” for both Wednesday and Thursday; however, the highest likelihood of severe weather will be early Thursday morning through the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall could also pose a threat for flooding in certain areas.

Current projections forecast the high for Wednesday to be 65 degrees with a low of 60, according to the NWS. Thursday, the high is 73 degrees with a low of 43; wind speeds are anticipated between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware and to have severe weather plans in place.





