UPDATE: Newton at north end of tornado watch area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a 58-county area of central and northeast Georgia that includes Newton County.

NWS said the watch would be in effect until 10 p.m. roughly south of I-20, including Newton and Morgan counties.

It earlier said thunderstorms were possible after 3 p.m. -- with a few storms possibly severe -- in Newton County and the general area today, the National Weather Service says.



There was a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3-5 p.m., and showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m., NWS reported.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.



Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m,, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Then, on Thursday, we turn sunny, with a high near 67, the NWS is reporting.



