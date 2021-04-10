Series on women in politics features Newton state lawmaker

ATLANTA – Newton County State Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward recently was featured in Clayton State University’s “The Future is Female” blog series.

The university highlighted Lewis-Ward’s first term as the state representative for House District 109 as a part of a growing movement of women who seek public office across the country.

“I am honored to have been included in my alma mater’s recent series that recognizes the incredible accomplishments of women,” said Lewis-Ward, D-McDonough.

“I have served in my community in many different roles over the years, but serving as a female member of the Georgia General Assembly is my greatest honor and challenge yet. Women have made great strides in Georgia, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that women continue to have a voice in all decisions that affect us.”

The blog series also highlighted Lewis-Ward’s experience as a former city councilwoman with the city of Stockbridge. The series also commends Rep. Lewis-Ward’s experience working with the Henry County NAACP, Youth Leadership Henry and the Southern Crescent American Business Woman’s Association, as well as Lewis-Ward’s nonprofit A Place Matters, Inc., which she recently founded to promote literacy and arts education.

Lewis-Ward's district includes portions of Newton, Henry and Rockdale counties. She was elected in 2020 and serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Banks & Banking and Interstate Cooperation committees.

To view Clayton State University’s interview with Rep. Lewis-Ward, visit https://www.clayton.edu/news/blog/post/195571/state-rep-regina-lewis-ward-and-the-year-of-women-in-politics.



